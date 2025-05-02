The Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance

The 2025 Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance

Beginning on Friday, May 2, 2025, and running through Sunday, May 4, the historic Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, will celebrate its deep and storied connection with the automobile industry with the eighth annual Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance, presented by Ferrari of Washington. What began in 2018 as a three-day celebration of the automobile, has grown to become one of the top automotive events on the East Coast, and the iconic setting at The Greenbrier sets it apart from other concours events across the country.​

This year's celebration includes a spirited Summit Drive, Saturday's Cars & Cocktails, a Charitable Dinner that raises funds for the AACA Library & Research Center, First Responders Children's Foundation and the West Virginia Autism Training Center, the popular Sunday Concours and much more. Whether you bring your favorite car to drive on West Virginia's famous country roads or to put in front of the judges at one of our shows — or if you just want to come see these amazing vehicles in person — make plans to be a part of the weekend festivities at America's Resort.

2025 Schedule

Friday, May 2

8:30am - 4:00pm Summit Drive ®

5:00pm - 7:00pm Welcome Reception ​🎟

Saturday, May 3

10:00am - 2:00pm Cars & Cocktails ®

6:00pm- 9:00pm Kentucky Derby Party/Charitable Dinner ​🎟

Sunday, May 4

10:00am - 2:00pm Sunday Concours ®

® = Click here to register your car​

🎟 = Click here to purchase tickets