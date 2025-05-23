The Great Scot! Parade and Greenville Scottish Games

× Expand Courtesy Greenville Scottish Games

The Scots brought a lot more to America than just the bagpipes; they brought independence, a fierce fighting spirit, a strong love of family and clan, a quirky sense of humor and enjoyment in their surroundings. We’re capturing all this and more with an overflowing series of activities bringing the best of Scotland and our rich Southern heritage together for your enjoyment.

The Greenville Scottish Games anchors Gallabrae, and embodies the finest of Scottish traditions brought to new levels of excellence.

The Greenville Scottish Games began in 2006, and from its inception has consistently taken an innovative, fresh approach to celebrating Scottish heritage. Greenville is nestled in arguably the highest concentration of Scots-Irish descent in the country. The legacy left to us resonates throughout the Upstate in our place names, our attitude toward family, our sense of humor, and our love of country.

Great Scot Parade – Friday, May 23, 2025, at 6 pm on Main Street in downtown Greenville.

Greenville Scottish Games – Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Furman University.

The Games are pleased to offer EUSPBA sanctioned events for pipe band and solo competitions.

The sight and sound of a Highland pipe band is a beautiful and wondrous event to behold.

Watch the pipers’ fingers as they dance across their chanters, playing notes through the gorgeous pipes and drones, to form tunes such as jigs, reels, and strathspeys. Listen to the complementary cadence of the snare drum and the melodic beatings of the tenors held together by the booming bass drum.

Take a stroll through the competition area in the morning to see the solo performances of both pipers and drummers or walk past the Cherrydale mansion to the band tents to hear the Grade 3-5 bands preparing for competitions later in the day.

Be sure you are at the Main Field when the massed bands assemble for our legendary Military Salute at 11 am sharp!