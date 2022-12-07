The Great Gingerbread House Contest
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091
Come to downtown Floyd this December and check out gingerbread house creations made by members of the community. Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Creative, Popular, Judges’ Choice, Business, and Youth. Prizes are donated by local businesses. Community judging for the “Popular” category begins Dec. 8 and ends Dec. 20. Winners announced Dec. 22.
Info
Art & Exhibitions