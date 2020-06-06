The Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival
Historic Grove Theater Grove Center 123 Randolph Rd, City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830
The Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival, featuring three world renowned storytellers, has announced the 2020 schedule and tickets are now available for the June 6th event. This annual event is led by volunteers from all three Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs. This third annual storytelling festival in the Oak Ridge area will be held at the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Info
