The Fair at Heritage Park

Be sure to check our website often for information on this year's featured shows, rides and other attractions.

FAIR HOURS:

Friday, May 16: 4:00pm - 11pm

Saturday, May 17: 11:00am - 11pm

Sunday, May 18: 12:30pm - 10pm

Monday, May 19: 4:00pm - 10pm

Tuesday, May 20: 4:00pm - 10pm

Wednesday, May 21: 4:00pm - 10pm

Thursday, May 22: 4:00pm - 10pm

Friday, May 23: 4:00pm - 11pm

Saturday, May 24: 11:00am - 11pm

Sunday, May 25: 12:30pm - 10pm

All hours subject to change with the safety and security of our guests in mind.