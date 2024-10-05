× Expand Enchanted Mushroom Festival

Join us on Saturday, October 5, 2024, for a magical day at the Enchanted Mushroom Festival!

We warmly invite you and your loved ones to immerse yourselves in the captivating world of mushrooms, fungi, and community spirit. Experience the wonders of nature and the joy of coming together in the breathtaking pastoral beauty of Churchville and the Shenandoah Valley. Whether you're a seasoned mycologist or simply curious about fungi, this family-friendly, one-day festival offers something for everyone.

Festival Highlights:

🍄 Educational Speakers: Learn from experts about the fascinating world of fungi, their ecological importance, and their many benefits.

🍄Outdoor Market: Discover unique mushroom-based products, artisanal crafts, farm fresh items, and delightful fungi-themed goods.

🍄 Interactive Exhibits: Learn about mushroom foraging, identification, and the many uses of fungi.

🍄 Delicious Food: provided by Globowl Café

🍄 Libations: provided by Brewing Bliss

🍄 Entertainment for All Ages: Music, face painting, and much more.

🗓️ Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

📍 Location: Churchville Community Park

⏰ Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

🎟️ Admission: Free (Donations are welcome and support educational/conservation efforts)

Don't miss this enchanting opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the magic of mushrooms.