The East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo
Appalachian Wireless Arena 126 Main St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Courtesy Appalachian Wireless Arena
The East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo presented by Muddy Boots LLC and East Kentucky Exterminating, will take place March 20-21, 2026, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Join us for Mutton Bustin, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, and much more!
