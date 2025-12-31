× Expand Courtesy Appalachian Wireless Arena

The East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo presented by Muddy Boots LLC and East Kentucky Exterminating, will take place March 20-21, 2026, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Join us for Mutton Bustin, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, and much more!

BUY TICKETS - Friday, March 20, 2026

BUY TICKETS - Saturday, March 21, 2026