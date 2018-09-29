The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas

The Earls of Leicester have discovered a kind of magic that allows moments, once relegated to memories, to roar back to life. Conjure images of a bygone era when Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys were at the peak of their electrifying showmanship.

At an Earls’ show, straightman intros and sly asides transform the spaces between songs into a tap-dancing combination of context, comedy and history lessons, inspired by their bluegrass predecessors. The six-man band includes dobro master Jerry Douglas plus acclaimed writer, producer and solo artist Shawn Camp on lead vocals and guitar; renowned banjoist Charlie Cushman; veteran bluegrasser Jeff White on vocals and mandolin; Barry Bales on vocals and bass; and fiddler extraordinaire, Johnny Warren. In 2015, the Earls amassed more IBMA awards than anyone, including Entertainers of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year and Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year to name a few.