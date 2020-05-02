The Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival

The Budbreak Festival is a celebration of wine and its makers. Won’t you join us as we come together to taste the story each of our talented winery’s has to share. This year we have broadened our list of craft breweries from around North Carolina. Attention to detail and a strong vision are key notes to this artful, yet ancient art. Nothing goes better with great wine like a delicious meal. Enjoy the many local eateries on Main St. or relax at our tent pavilion for food, drink and fun just off the bandstand. Bring your dancing shoes, as we share in a common love of music, food, wine, and friends.