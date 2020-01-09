The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin

The Black Jacket Symphonyreturns to Paramount Bristol for TWO shows to perform music from Led Zeppelin. Known for their note-for-note, sound-for-sound recreations of classic albums, The Black Jacket Symphony wants you to help them choose the album! They’ll start the show with a surprise album—eitherII,III,IV, orHouses of the Holy—followed by a full set of Led Zeppelin hits. Visitwww.Facebook.com/BlackJacketSymphonyand comment about which album you’d like them to play.The surprise will come on the first note the night of the show!