The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin
Paramount Center for the Arts 518 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620
The Black Jacket Symphonyreturns to Paramount Bristol for TWO shows to perform music from Led Zeppelin. Known for their note-for-note, sound-for-sound recreations of classic albums, The Black Jacket Symphony wants you to help them choose the album! They’ll start the show with a surprise album—eitherII,III,IV, orHouses of the Holy—followed by a full set of Led Zeppelin hits. Visitwww.Facebook.com/BlackJacketSymphonyand comment about which album you’d like them to play.The surprise will come on the first note the night of the show!
