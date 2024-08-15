The Amp 2024 Concert Series: Greater Vision

Greater Vision has inspired audiences around the world with their rich vocal blend and powerful gospel message. Join us for a night of worship under the stars. Bring your blankets and chairs to this community event. It's free and non-ticketed! Plus, we'll have food and drinks available for purchase.

Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences around the world with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music, becoming the most awarded trio in the history of Gospel music.

Gerald Wolfe, the group’s founder, serves as Pianist and Emcee. Multi-Award-winning Songwriter, Rodney Griffin, sings the Lead part for the trio. Chris Allman, Gospel Music’s Favorite Tenor, and also a prolific songwriter, sings Tenor. Jon Epley is the newest member of the group having joined April of 2017 as the Baritone singer. He is also a prolific songwriter.

Greater Vision has appeared regularly on the InTouch television program hosted by Dr. Charles Stanley, for more than 30 years. They also appear on the Gaither Gospel Video Series. One of their most popular endeavors, in recent years, has been as a part of the very popular “Gospel Music Hymn Sing” DVDs and coinciding GMHS live events across the USA, and most recently, Australia.

Greater Vision’s latest “new songs” recording, “Think About There,” features new songs written by Rodney Griffin, Chris Allman, and Jon Epley, along with other notable writers. The new project was produced by Gerald Wolfe and Trey Ivey, and is distributed by Daywind Records, and has already garnered two Number One songs, as well as a Dove Award nomination for “Album Of The Year.” Their most recent recording, “Christmas In London with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” has set a new standard for Christmas recordings in Gospel Music. Produced by Trey Ivey & Gerald Wolfe, and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, England, “Christmas In London” has already been called “an instant Classic,” and will become part of many families’ Christmas traditions for generations to come.

More than 160 times every year, Greater Vision presents the Gospel, through music, in a way that has endeared them to audiences around the world.