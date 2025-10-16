The 39th National Arts & Crafts Conference and Shows

× Expand Courtesy National Arts & Crafts Conference and Shows

In February 2026, the 39th National Arts and Crafts Conference and Shows will head back to the Grove Park Inn for our annual celebration of the Arts and Crafts Movement. Those that purchase an Arts and Crafts Weekend Package from the Grove Park Inn (includes conference registration and the Friday and Saturday (minimum) stay at the Grove Park Inn) or a Conference Events Pass from my office (for those that want to stay nearby) or online will be able to attend the annual seminars. This year's group of presentations include delving into the works of Arts & Crafts Colonies, the furniture of one colony in particular, a surprising study related to Arts & Crafts metalwork, exploring the women and works of Newcomb College Pottery, and the Oak Park Studio of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Click here to read about the upcoming seminars.

Meanwhile, the book club selections have been made. We’re bringing it back to the origins of the movement in the time of William Morris for the first selection — and reading about a new angle of a man who we’ve deemed an “Arts and Crafts President.”

Click here to read about the book club selections.

Lastly, the Saturday Evening Movie (free to all) has been chosen — and this year’s movie focuses on two unexpected collectors who built one of the most important contemporary art collections in history. Meet Herb and Dorothy Vogel, whose shared passion and discipline have defied stereotypes and redefined what it means to be an art collector.

Click here to watch the trailer for Herb & Dorothy.

Register for the 2026 National Arts and Crafts Conference at the Grove Park Inn HERE