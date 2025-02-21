× Expand The 38th National Arts and Crafts Conference & Shows

Held the 3rd weekend each February, this 3 day educational conference, designed for all levels of Arts & Crafts collectors, features seminars, workshops, tours, Small Group Discussions, works by contemporary craftsfirms and the country's largest Arts & Crafts antique show - all held at the historic 1913 Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina.