Chocolate Fest 2020

The fifth annual Chocolate Fest will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 11 am to 3 pm. Who needs love when you can fall into chocolate?!

Spend this Valentine’s weekend at Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Associations’ Chocolate Fest throughout downtown. Come taste some delicious chocolate treats provided by area merchants and restaurants.

There will be endless options— everything from barks, fudges, chocolate-covered strawberries and so much more! Tickets are redeemable at Chocolate Tasting Locations throughout downtown where one ticket equals one chocolate treats.