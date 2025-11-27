× Expand The Horse Shoe Farm (Horse Shoe Farm Drive) A Thanksgiving Fest at The Horse Shoe Farm

Gather around the table for a family-style prix fixe traditional Thanksgiving Feast at The Silo Cookhouse, featuring a family-style menu of seasonal favorites including roasted turkey, buttermilk mashed potatoes, chili-roasted squash, and an array of seasonal pies. Crafted with the freshest local ingredients, the meal celebrates the bounty of the harvest season in a warm, communal setting overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Reservations required. $115 for adults, $75 for children age 12 and under.