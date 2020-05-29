TGIF Summer Concert Series feat. Greg Mastin & The Druthers

Morganton's very own Greg Mastin & the Druthers (Americana Band) make their TGIF debut on Friday, May 29th. Grab a chair or blanket and head to the Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton for a FREE concert under the stars. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and the music plays from 7:00-10:00pm. The TGIF Concert Series runs every Friday in May, June and July (except July 3rd). We will see you on the square!

A dynamic blend of regional musicians, Greg Mastin & the Druthers (Greg Mastin, Don Hogan, Joe Hasty, and Michael Cain) crank out an eclectic mix of original songs and Southern-inspired music, guaranteed to be a magical Americana evening!

Thanks to the continued support of all of our sponsors, the TGIF Concert Series continue to offer high quality entertainment, FREE to everyone! Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Compas X-STREAM, Morganton Downtown Development Association, Morganton Eye Physicians, Sossoman's Funeral Home, United Beverages, KICKS 103.3, News Herald

No personal coolers and no pets will be allowed on site. TGIF concerts are smoke free including electronic cigarettes. The TGIF Concert Series is a production of Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. For more information call 438-5280 or email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.

TGIF is Rain or Shine event.