TGIF Summer Concert Series feat. The Extraordinaires

The Extraordinaires (Variety Band) kick-off the TGIF Concert Series on Friday, May 1st. Grab a chair or blanket and head to the Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton for a FREE concert under the stars. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and the music plays from 7:00-10:00pm. The TGIF Concert Series runs every Friday in May, June and July (except July 3rd). We will see you on the square!

Band Bio: Formed in the spring of 2003 from a group of guys who love The Classics/Rhythm & Blues, The Extraordinaires have put together a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. From the powerful kickin' horns to the smooth lead vocals, The Extraordinaires have a "Pure Live" sound like no other that will keep you coming back. Based out of the Hickory/Charlotte area, they've played from Oklahoma to Washington to Jacksonville, Fl and all points in between. Private parties, Festivals, Corporate Events, they are pure entertainers that will keep the dance floor full.

Thanks to the continued support of all of our sponsors, the TGIF Concert Series continue to offer high quality entertainment, FREE to everyone! Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Compas X-STREAM, Morganton Downtown Development Association, Morganton Eye Physicians, Sossoman's Funeral Home, United Beverages, KICKS 103.3, News Herald

No personal coolers and no pets will be allowed on site. TGIF concerts are smoke free including electronic cigarettes. The TGIF Concert Series is a production of Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. For more information call 438-5280 or email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.

TGIF is Rain or Shine event.