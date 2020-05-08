TGIF Summer Concert Series feat. Chris McGinnis

Chris McGinnis (Country-Rock group) will showcase his unique brand of country-rock to the TGIF Stage on Friday, May 8th. Grab a chair or blanket and head to the Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton for a FREE concert under the stars. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and the music plays from 7:00-10:00pm. The TGIF Concert Series runs every Friday in May, June and July (except July 3rd). We will see you on the square!

Chris McGinnis is a songwriter from Morganton, North Carolina. Since he was 13 years old, Chris has performed in groups ranging from rock n roll cover bands to Flamenco guitar ensembles. By the time he finished high school, Chris had soaked up the influence of Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, and John Prine - songwriters who are all equally musicians and poets.

Drawing from his Appalachian background and love of music and literature, Chris' songs are rootsy tales of starry-eyed troubadours and working-class romantics, often bouncing back and forth between a hiccup and a heartache. Give a listen to his EP, "Songs For You," linked below!

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2RBi5BD0JdDuCnhrRVkdbB?si=_YrQlbLbSy2kvoe5L4uFSQ

Thanks to the continued support of all of our sponsors, the TGIF Concert Series continue to offer high quality entertainment, FREE to everyone! Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Compas X-STREAM, Morganton Downtown Development Association, Morganton Eye Physicians, Sossoman's Funeral Home, United Beverages, KICKS 103.3, News Herald

No personal coolers and no pets will be allowed on site. TGIF concerts are smoke free including electronic cigarettes. The TGIF Concert Series is a production of Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. For more information call 438-5280 or email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.

TGIF is Rain or Shine event.