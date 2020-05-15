TGIF Summer Concert Series feat. ACE Party Band

ACE Party Band (Variety Band) will have you up on your feet and dancing the night away during the TGIF Concert on Friday, May 15th. Grab a chair or blanket and head to the Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton for a FREE concert under the stars. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and the music plays from 7:00-10:00pm. The TGIF Concert Series runs every Friday in May, June and July (except July 3rd). We will see you on the square!

Based out of Shelby, NC, ACE Party Band encompasses a diverse group of seasoned, vibrant, and talented entertainers. ACE is a musical powerhouse that takes you on a musical ride from yesterday’s favorites to today’s biggest hits! From Beach and Motown, to Top 40s, Pop, Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, Country, and Jazz Standards, these guys (& a gal) do it all! It’s hard to stay in your seat at an ACE party, their groove and unbeatable repertoire will have you ready to move. ACE’s versatile style is guaranteed to keep everyone entertained.

Thanks to the continued support of all of our sponsors, the TGIF Concert Series continue to offer high quality entertainment, FREE to everyone! Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Compas X-STREAM, Morganton Downtown Development Association, Morganton Eye Physicians, Sossoman's Funeral Home, United Beverages, KICKS 103.3, News Herald

No personal coolers and no pets will be allowed on site. TGIF concerts are smoke free including electronic cigarettes. The TGIF Concert Series is a production of Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. For more information call 438-5280 or email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.

TGIF is Rain or Shine event.