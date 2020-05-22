TGIF Summer Concert Series feat. 20/20 Band

20/20 Band (Classic Rock Band) hits the stage on Friday, May 22. Grab a chair or blanket and head to the Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton for a FREE concert under the stars. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and the music plays from 7:00-10:00pm. The TGIF Concert Series runs every Friday in May, June and July (except July 3rd). We will see you on the square!

20/20 Band formed in 2008, the group consists of four eye doctors, a near-sighted singer, and a cable engineer. They are known for their covers of Bruno Mars, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Semisonic, U2, Billy Idol, The Black Keys, Coldplay, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Buffett, Van Morrison, Beatles, Monkees, The Who, Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd as well as many other popular bands. The band was most recently featured in a national Cheerwine radio commercial; and a WBTV3 Charlotte feature story.

20/20 performed with former Beach Boys and Frankie Valli guitarist / singer, Adrian Baker in 2010

The band has opened for Beach Boys singer/guitarist, David Marks in 2014, and made it through three rounds of "America's Got Talent" in 2011.

20/20 has opened for Holy Ghost Tent Revival; Simplified, Eliminator, and many other national acts

Thanks to the continued support of all of our sponsors, the TGIF Concert Series continue to offer high quality entertainment, FREE to everyone! Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Compas X-STREAM, Morganton Downtown Development Association, Morganton Eye Physicians, Sossoman's Funeral Home, United Beverages, KICKS 103.3, News Herald

No personal coolers and no pets will be allowed on site. TGIF concerts are smoke free including electronic cigarettes. The TGIF Concert Series is a production of Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. For more information call 438-5280 or email info@morgantonfest.org or visit www.morgantonfest.org.

TGIF is Rain or Shine event.