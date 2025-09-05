× Expand Tennessee Valley Fair

We are the Tennessee Valley Fair - a non-profit organization dedicated to showcasing East Tennessee heritage, agriculture and the arts for over 100 years! We also know a little bit about having fun. Join us September 5-14, 2025, in Knoxville!

The first Tennessee Valley Fair was held in 1916 and we've been in Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center since day one.

What's our purpose? We offer family-friendly entertainment to Knoxville and East Tennessee. Fairgoers take part in numerous activities on our fairgrounds including, rides, live music, competitions, shows, food, actions sports, special events, and so much more! Not only are we a place to have fun but also a place to learn. Educating fairgoers about agriculture is important to us - after all, agriculture is what feeds us, clothes us, and helps us live.

The economic impact we have on our community is $11.4 million annually.

A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, right? Our competitions and contests are another great feature of the Tennessee Valley Fair. Thousands of community members enter and compete to earn their spot as a Tennessee Valley Fair Winner. Masterpieces and/or skills are showcased to every person who comes to our fairgrounds. Over $100,000 is given to competitors through premiums and scholarships with over $60,000 going to local youth (high school and younger). Enter into one of the competitions today.

Cockadoodledoo - Jasper the Rooster - has been the Tennessee Valley Fair mascot since 1978! Be sure to stop and say hello to him!