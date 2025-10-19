Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival

× Expand Courtesy Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Sandhill Crane Festival will take place January 17-18, 2026, in Birchwood, Tennessee. This is the 35th year of the festival. Celebrate the return of this migrant bird. Breathe in the fresh air. Hear its call. See its dance.

With up to 20,000 sandhill cranes returning to the area each year, you’re bound to be caught up in the spectacular display of the sandhill cranes, eagles, waterfowl, and more on the refuge. Volunteers will be on hand with spotting scopes, but you’re welcome to bring your own binoculars. Dress for the weather, rain or shine.

Free buses shuttle attendees from the Birchwood School on Highway 60 to each of the locations. No parking is permitted at the refuge unless the attendee is in possession of a handicap placard.

The American Eagle Foundation will once again join us at the Birchwood School for two live performances each day, along with Nashville recording artist 2nd Nature. Vendors will be set up in the gym, and home-cooked meals will be prepared in the kitchen, including Ms. Linda’s homemade breakfast biscuits and vegetable soup.

New this year, the authors of the Children’s Book “Fam,” Martha Harding and Gary Noren, will take the stage to read this educational, heartfelt story sure to resonate with children and adults. See the agenda for times.

Schedule of Events and Agenda Download

* No dogs permitted unless service dog papers are provided, on buses, or at any of the three locations where the event is held.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

7:00 a.m. – Doors open for breakfast (cafeteria open throughout the day)

8:00 a.m. – Vendor area opens, and shuttle service begins (buses run to the Hiwassee Refuge and Cherokee Memorial from the Birchwood Community Center)

11:00 a.m. – Official Welcome and Official welcome and Book Reading: “Fam: The Remarkable Story of a Canada Goose Adopted by Sandhill Cranes” by the authors

12:00 p.m. – Nashville recording artists, 2ND Nature

1:00 p.m. – Auction with Cakes by Karen and announcements

1:05-1:35 p.m. – American Eagle Foundation, Live Raptor Show

2:00-2:30 p.m. – American Eagle Foundation, Live Raptor Show

Sunday, January 18, 2026

7:00 a.m. – Doors open for breakfast (cafeteria open throughout the day)

8:00 a.m. – Vendor area opens, and shuttle service begins (buses run to the Hiwassee Refuge and Cherokee Memorial from the Birchwood Community Center)

9:00 a.m. – Official Welcome and renowned recording artist, Don King

10:00 a.m. – Official welcome and Book Reading: “Fam: The Remarkable Story of a Canada Goose Adopted by Sandhill Cranes” by the authors

11:00 a.m. – Mount LeConte Jug Band

12:00-12:30 p.m. – American Eagle Foundation, Live Raptor Show, Auction, and Raffle (Cakes by Karen)

1:00 to 1:30 p.m. – American Eagle Foundation, Live Raptor Show

Important Information

No dogs are allowed without service certification papers.

No parking is permitted at the Hiwassee Refuge (except for those permitted and holding a handicap placard). Parking is available at the Birchwood Community Center, Cherokee Removal Memorial, and Church. Free shuttles are provided to the Hiwassee Refuge and Cherokee Removal Memorial Park both days from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sandhill Crane viewing, educational information, and spotting scopes for up-close viewing are available all weekend at Hiwassee Refuge and the Cherokee Removal Memorial overlook.

Native American artifacts, interpreters, and bird viewing at the Cherokee Removal Memorial all weekend

The children’s craft room is open both days at the Birchwood School

Sandhill Crane Festival Flyer - Schedule of Events & Agenda

Sandhill Crane Vendor Application