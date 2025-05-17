Get ready to celebrate! May 17, 2025, marks a fantastic milestone—the 10-year anniversary of the Tennessee Mountain Laurel Festival! This year, we’re cranking up the excitement with returning favorites like helicopter rides on Saturday, along with vendors, live music, kids zone, delicious food, and maybe even a surprise appearance from Elvis and some Disney characters! Stay tuned for more updates as we add even more fun to the lineup! Fun begins at 10:00 AM and ends at 5:00 PM.

Kick off the day bright and early with the thrilling Tennessee Mountain Laurel 5k/10k trail run! Sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Wartburg/MountainLaurelFestivalKAndKTrailRuns. More on this later!

Join us on Friday night, May 16 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM for an unforgettable start featuring the amazing Griffith Family gospel group—completely free for everyone! https://griffithfamilymusic.com/ And don’t forget, the night will light with spectacular fireworks!

Mark your calendars, set those reminders, and spread the word — it's a celebration you definitely don’t want to miss! Plus, ask our members about the exciting 10-item giveaway with a new 4x4 - w-wheeler as the grand prize! More on this later!