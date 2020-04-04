Tea with a Twist: Celebrating Black Mountain College’s Enduring Legacy

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Black Mountain College Project Papers, photo credit Masato Nakagawa Buckminster Fuller, Dome of thirty-one-great-circle structure of tubular beads and continuous internal cable. Designed and constructed at the Institute of Design, Chicago, 1948-49. Plastic skin tested at Black Mountain, Summer 1949

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, the Swannanoa Valley Museum will host it’s 3rd annual Appalachian Spring Tea at Camp Rockmont for Boys, the former (and final) home of Black Mountain College from 1941 – 1957. A Tea with a Twist will take place in the historic Black Mountain College Dining Hall with delicious, home-cooked Southern food served to all attendees. An optional tour of “The Ship,” the College’s historic Studies Building, will be available for attendees after the Tea. This event will honor the experimental nature of the College by featuring live improvisational musical performance and contemporary dance.

Advanced registration is required...$35 for museum members and $40 for non-members. Optional Tour of Ship at 1:30pm, $25. This is a fundraiser for the Swannanoa Valley Museum.