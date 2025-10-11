× Expand Carnegie Hall WV

Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The 39th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival takes place Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thousands of residents and visitors from across the region gather on the streets of historic downtown Lewisburg to sample delicious food from local restaurants, civic clubs, and nonprofit organizations.

But TOOT is much more than a food festival. In addition to food vendors, the festival also features entertainment stages, children’s activities, traveling performers, and much more. The shops in downtown Lewisburg are also open during the day and participating businesses will have selected TOOT items available that will benefit Carnegie Hall.

TOOT also includes an Art block, kids' activities, live music, beer gardens