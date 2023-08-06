× Expand Também Live in Concert Também Live in Concert

Sunday, August 6, 2023

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Também, a group of musical artists based in Durham, NC, deliver original performances characterized by odd meter, escalating trances, and interlocking Brazilian rhythms. -https://tambemband.com/

$15 for Members, $20 for General Admission, Seating is limited

About the Musicians

Ingrid Nora Knight & Deborah Rosengarth founded Também in 2018 over a mutual love for Brazilian jazz and their first songs exemplified samba and bossa nova styles. It soon became clear, however, that they were meant to create something more...daring. Welcome to an electric mashup of Brazilian music heavily influenced by classical chamber music and American jazz.

Over the past three and a half years the ensemble has grown from a duo to a quartet with the addition of bassist Andy Powell and drummer Gastón Reggio. The quartet includes a diverse set of musicians who have unique backgrounds and skill sets. This medley of musicians allows the ensemble to explore a wide range of rhythms, textures, and languages all involving the intersection of Brazilian and American music.