About Taco'Ritas! Celebrate with us on Cinco de Mayo, with live Latin music, salsa dancing, margaritas, and of course ... TACOS from your favorite local Roanoke restaurants and food trucks! Choose a variety of experiences, from the ultimate VIP Package to a Margarita Tastings ticket. This year, our Zona para Niños (Kids Zone) will return with activities centered on family fun!

Get ready for the biggest celebration yet! Taco‘Ritas Festival returns to Berglund Center for its third year, and everything’s bigger — from the margaritas to the fun! The vibrant and festive atmosphere will see even more fun this year with having the Festival at Berglund Center, allowing the festival to be indoors in the event of rain. With the success of its second year, Taco‘Ritas has become a must-attend celebration, promising an even BIGGER celebration this year with more vendors, a bigger stage, and the best news yet – BIGGER MARGARITAS! Get ready to savor the flavors, feel the fiesta, and join us in making Taco‘Ritas 2025 an unforgettable celebration of Cinco de Mayo!

Ticket Prices: $49 (VIP), $12, $9 | Children 12 & under free!

Event Start time: 10:30AM (VIP ENTRY) | 12 PM - 5 PM

Vendors! Are you interested in selling tacos or being a vendor at Taco‘Ritas? Contact Tiffany Viette at tiffany.viette@roanokeva.gov for more information!