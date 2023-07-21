Symphony by the Lake at Chetola

× Expand Symphony by the Lake

This years theme is “From the Alps to the Appalachian”

Symphony of the Mountains

July 21, 2023

Chetola Resort, Blowing Rock, NC

Special Guest Performers

The Kruger Brothers

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH…………………………………………………………….….NATIONAL ANTHEM

TBA

JOHN P. SOUSA………………………………………………………………………STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER

We are very excited to have The Kruger Brothers as guest musicians with The Symphony of the Mountains. The Kruger Brothers personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Their original music is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh. Through their numerous CD releases, radio and television performances, lectures, and collaborative efforts, The Kruger Brothers’ powerful artistic statement continues to inspire and enlighten audiences and musicians around the world.

To get the evening of music started, Beth Snapp will perform starting at 5:30pm. Beth might be considered pop infused roots, but her appeal has little to do with the box of a genre. It’s a connection. She flits around and between folk, bluegrass, pop, early R&B and jazz to create a unique sound with one purpose – to serve a story.

General Admission Tickets

$65 for adults

Call the Chamber office: 828.295.7851

ALL tickets are will call only, stop by the Chamber office to pick yours up: 132 Park Avenue, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Buy tickets online here. Sorry, ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS on any tickets. Tickets will not be refunded under any circumstances, including Covid-19 related illness. Symphony by the Lake is RAIN or Shine.

Tickets may be purchased in person through the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Saturday, 9am until 5pm. Sorry, ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS on any tickets.

Audiophile Section Tickets

If you are a true audiophile – you just love the symphony music and don’t want to participate in the social atmosphere – this is the section for you! A small section located just in front of the symphony tent will be fenced off with reserved seats and shared side tables, a charcuterie box (meats, cheeses, fruit and olives) with two beverage tickets and water. Also will receive a parking pass to a special parking area. This section is the quiet section, so please keep talking to a minimum. Limited to less than 100 seats. Tickets available online or in person at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. Sorry, ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS on any tickets.

Audiophile Ticket: $125

Audiophile ticket sales end July 19.

Will Call – Ticket Pick-Up

Will Call tickets can be picked up at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce office Monday – Saturday, 9AM – 5PM. The day of the event, a “drive thru” will be available from 1-5:00pm! The office is located at 132 Park Avenue – directly beside Memorial Park in the center of town.

Get your tickets early to avoid long waiting lines and a possible sell-out!

Parking and Shuttle Bus

Parking Passes are available for $10. This provides parking on Chetola’s grounds with a short walk to the event entrance. Parking is also available at the surrounding public parking decks in Blowing Rock. Limited parking is available at Shoppes on the Parkway as well.

Catch the shuttle at the Food Lion Parking Lot. This is the only shuttle that will unload and load on the symphony lawn at Chetola. No hills to climb so this is the easiest choice! The shuttle is not wheel chair accessible.

For attendees who are wheel chair bound, vehicles will be allowed in to drop them off at the symphony lawn. After dropping off, with a parking pass, they can park on the grounds, otherwise they must exit Chetola’s grounds.