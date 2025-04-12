SylvanSport Factory Sale for Campers & Outdoor Enthusiasts

× Expand Image courtesy of Seyl Park One-day Factory Sale at Sylvan Sport - shop for award-winning campers and quality camping gear. Learn about the trailers, enjoy special factory sale offers and enter gear give-aways.

Mark your calendars for SylvanSport's annual spring Factory Sale where outdoor enthusiasts can get unbeatable deals on SylvanSport camping trailers and gear. This annual event will take place on Saturday, April 12th from 9AM - 4PM at the SylvanSport headquarters in beautiful Brevard, North Carolina.

Tour the factory, enjoy product demonstrations, sample tasty food/drink, and learn about the newest innovations from SylvanSport. In addition to the bestselling GO Camper, we will be showcasing the GO EASY kayak trailer, the TraiLOFT micro camper, the LOFT rooftop tent, the GO All-Terrain camper and the VAST mid-sized travel trailer. Come with a vehicle equipped with a hitch and drive away with a ticket to summer adventure.

This free event also features SylvanSport's premium camping gear including deep discounts on open box gear items, spare trailer parts other fun and educational activities. A limited quantity of scratch and dent trailers will also be available on a first come, first serve basis.

The Factory Sale will be held rain or shine. So, whether you are in the market for a new camper, want to save on great gear, or just want to check out one of the coolest companies in the area, stop by and see us on April 12!

After the sale, head in the town of Brevard to check out the local shops, restaurants or micro breweries. Or, if you’re in the mood for a spring hike, we’re just down the road from the Pisgah National Forest.

Preview the trailers before you go: https://www.sylvansport.com/campers-trailers/

Want to spend the night in Brevard or explore after the Sale event, check out this blog post for great local tips!

https://www.sylvansport.com/visit-brevard-nc/