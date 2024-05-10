Sylvan Spirit Jewelry

Lexington, Virginia, artists Maureen and Rebecca Worth join us for an exclusive in-store pop-up event. The dynamic mother-daughter duo have been crafting stunning jewelry together since the 1980s. Inspired by the scenic beauty of the Shenandoah Valley and the historic allure of Lexington's antique brick walkways, their work encapsulates the essence of nature and heritage. Their diverse collections, including the trademarked Historic Brick Collection, not only reflect their artistic vision but also serve as powerful symbols for various causes, igniting meaningful conversations and fostering awareness through the language of art.