SWVA Big Rig Showdown

Russell County Government Center 139 Highland Drive, Lebanon, Virginia 24266

Proceeds will go to a local non-profit organization -- the "GO Team" of Rosedale Baptist Church, a deacon-led ministry that was established to help those in need in and around our community.

Last year we had around 155 trucks enter the show from all over! We raised over $30,000 for our non-profit the "GO Team." Along with some of the shiniest rigs around, we had some of the best food trucks this area has to offer. 

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
