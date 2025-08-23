We are buzzing with excitement over the upcoming SWVA Bee Festival Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Elmwood Park in Downtown Roanoke, Virginia! Join us to learn about apiculture, meet local beekeepers, and discover the art of beekeeping in a fun, family-friendly environment.

This unique event is proudly cohosted by the esteemed Roanoke Valley and Botetourt Beekeepers Associations. Although not officially sponsored by Bee City Roanoke, this event strongly resonates with their mission to advance pollinator education and raise awareness for their commendable initiatives in achieving Bee City status. Elevating this festival to new heights, we promise an array of captivating features, including enriching educational sessions, delightful food trucks, honey-tasting experiences, engaging kids' activities, Mead tasting and enticing prizes. We aspire to host educational booths from beekeepers, garden clubs, and libraries, providing attendees with valuable insights into the importance of pollinators in our region.