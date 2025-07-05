Sweet Corn Festival at Darnell Farms
Darnell Farms 2300 Governors Island Road, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713
Courtesy Sweet Corn Festival
Fresh roasted corn all weekend long! Featuring local food trucks, vendors, hands-on kids' activities, corn eating contest, live entertainment, and much more.
Check back for details at darnellfarms.com.
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor