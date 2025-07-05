Sweet Corn Festival at Darnell Farms

Darnell Farms 2300 Governors Island Road, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713

Fresh roasted corn all weekend long! Featuring local food trucks, vendors, hands-on kids' activities, corn eating contest, live entertainment, and much more.

Check back for details at darnellfarms.com.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
