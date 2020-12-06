Surviving Through History: Earth Connection Series

Meet at the Carriage Barn.

From the time of the American Colonists who settled the Crooked Run Valley to our present time, people have taken advantage of very different tools and materials to survive outdoors.

This "toolkit" has changed over the centuries, yet we need the exact same things to survive: shelter, water, fire and food. Join us as we look at the tools necessary for survival and the progression of technology, beginning in the Colonial era and ending with the latest modern survival gear.

Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Held rain or shine. All ages welcome.

Parking fees apply.