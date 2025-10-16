Surry Arts Council Arts Ball
Cross Creek Country Club 1129 Greenhill Rd, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Courtesy Surry Arts Council
Arts Ball 2026 will feature a silent auction, live music by North Tower Band, a seated dinner and dancing. All of the proceeds from this event are used to provide free school cultural arts programming for Surry County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools and Millennium Charter Academy for the 2026-27 school year. The Surry Arts Council has a goal to raise enough money at this event in order to continue school cultural arts programs. Thousands of students are bused to the Andy Griffith Playhouse and the Historic Earle Theatre annually for school programs. Additionally, thousands of student contacts were made through cultural arts programming in the individual schools. Over 20,000 student contacts have been made in the past year with arts programming.
A $1000 sponsorship includes a table for eight, recognition at the Arts Ball, on the Surry Arts Council website, on the LED sign in front of the Andy Griffith Playhouse and in the 2026 Arts Ball booklet.
Tickets: $100 per person
Everyone invited! Table requests are welcome!
The evening includes:
- Noon - 5:00 p.m. - Preview Bidding Opens
- 6:00 p.m. - Doors Open for Arts Ball Patrons
- 6:15 p.m. - Hors D'oeuvres Passed
- 7:30 p.m. - Soup Passed
- 8:00 p.m. - Silent Auction Ends
- 8:00 p.m. - Seated Dinner
Complimentary wine and beer while it lasts!
Live Music and Dancing featuring the band North Tower