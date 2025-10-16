× Expand Courtesy Surry Arts Council

Arts Ball 2026 will feature a silent auction, live music by North Tower Band, a seated dinner and dancing. All of the proceeds from this event are used to provide free school cultural arts programming for Surry County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools and Millennium Charter Academy for the 2026-27 school year. The Surry Arts Council has a goal to raise enough money at this event in order to continue school cultural arts programs. Thousands of students are bused to the Andy Griffith Playhouse and the Historic Earle Theatre annually for school programs. Additionally, thousands of student contacts were made through cultural arts programming in the individual schools. Over 20,000 student contacts have been made in the past year with arts programming.

A $1000 sponsorship includes a table for eight, recognition at the Arts Ball, on the Surry Arts Council website, on the LED sign in front of the Andy Griffith Playhouse and in the 2026 Arts Ball booklet.

Tickets: $100 per person

Everyone invited! Table requests are welcome!

The evening includes:

Noon - 5:00 p.m. - Preview Bidding Opens

6:00 p.m. - Doors Open for Arts Ball Patrons

6:15 p.m. - Hors D'oeuvres Passed

7:30 p.m. - Soup Passed

8:00 p.m. - Silent Auction Ends

8:00 p.m. - Seated Dinner

Complimentary wine and beer while it lasts!

Live Music and Dancing featuring the band North Tower