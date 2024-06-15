× Expand WMSR Lounge Class Tickets

Climb aboard for an evening of live music and mountain vistas at sunset.

Boarding for Sunset on the Mountain begins at 6:30PM and the train will depart at 7:00PM. Our full-service bars will serve up your favorite beverages and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be available. Enjoy acoustic music and tunes aboard our train as we climb Mountain Maryland to Frostburg and return. The train will pause for 20 minutes in Frostburg. This special train departs from and returns to Cumberland.

All seating is first come first serve on the train, but the following classes will be available!

Lounge Class

Coach Class

Open-Air Class