×

Celebrate the beginning of 2026 from a mile high! The New Year’s “Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge” event will provide guests with the rare opportunity to be in the park before regular operating hours and to hopefully witness a captivating sunrise from the Mile High Swinging Bridge – the first of 2026! This event costs $50 for general admission, $35 for children (ages 4-12) and $25 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. Limited to 150 participants.