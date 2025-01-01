× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Sunrise at Sky Meadows

Backcountry Trailhead

While Americans traditionally ring in the New Year at midnight on New Year's Eve, other cultures welcome it with the first sunrise of New Year's Day. Join rangers for this unique experience, witnessing the sky transition from dark to light as a new day and a new year dawns. While on top of the Piedmont Overlook, we will have ample time to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. The approximate length of this hike is 2 miles on moderate trails.

Registration is not required but encouraged. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-sunrise-hike-tickets-1077667936809 .

A headlamp or flashlight with red lens/cover is recommended. Please dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes, and bring water/snacks for all hikes. Leashed pets are welcome on all hikes.

About First Day Hikes

Every year on Jan. 1, Virginia State Parks celebrates First Day Hikes. This nationwide initiative invites people to ring in the new year by connecting with nature and making lasting memories at a state park. Ranger-led and self-guided First Day Hikes are offered across the state, giving visitors of all ages and skill levels the chance to explore outdoors. January 1 is a Free Parking Day at all Virginia State Parks. (The admission fee at Natural Bridge still applies.)