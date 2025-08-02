A much-awaited annual event, Sunflowers & Selfies promises to deliver on a family-fun day of hayrides, games, photo ops, a native plant sale, and our blooming field of sunflowers. Learn about the park from our knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride or enjoy at your own pace.

Sunflowers will be for sale, as well as artisan vases originally crafted by one of our talented volunteers. All proceeds will go toward Smithgall’s Cabin Fever campaign, launched to acquire and restore a historic log cabin on-site. Once completed, the cabin will offer educational opportunities to learn more about the area, and the park’s rich history. This event is weather permitting. No dogs allowed on the hayride. Children 12 and under are free.

Admission: $5

Parking: $5