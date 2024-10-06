Sunday Funday

Forget the Sunday drive. Make it a Sunday Funday! The Sunday Funday clean comedy show hits the Paramount Bristol stage with a great lineup of comedians. Sonya White, Shawn Carter, Jake Hovis and Grampy (Phil Ketron) will make you forget about your upcoming Monday blues with side-splitting CLEAN humor and fun. And it’s all brought to you by Triten Insurance.

Comedy
