Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series

Meet at the Carriage Barn.

Sky Meadows' summer landscape comes alive with the bounty of nature. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the tasty wild edible plants of the Crooked Run Valley. This full day hike will cover native and non-native species of useful plants and will conclude at the Log Cabin with a sample of the foods gathered from the wild. Each participant will receive a full color copy of MacWelch's Summer Wild Edible Plants manual as a take-home reminder of the plants they studied in class.

Registration is $127/person (non-refundable) and includes the parking fee for Sky Meadows State Park. Register at http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com by June 21; class size is limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age).

The course will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Proof of pre-registration must be presented upon arrival at the Park Contact Station.