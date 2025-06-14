Summer Wild Edible Plants: Advanced Survival Training

June 14, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable summertime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and non-native species of useful plants and will conclude with a sampling of the foods you gathered from the wild. Each participant will receive a full-color copy of MacWelch's Summer Wild Edible Plants manual as a take-home reminder of the plants they studied in class. Registration is $149/person (non-refundable) and includes the parking fee for Sky Meadows State Park. Limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age). To register please visit the Advanced Survival Training website (https://www.advancedsurvivaltraining.com/courses/wild-edible-plants-dy37h).

The course will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Proof of pre-registration must be presented upon arrival at the park Contact Station.