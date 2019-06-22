Summer Soulstice 2019 at Blue Ridge Mountain Club

Join us for Summer Soulstice 2019 – a mountain escape that's long on fun, family, and friends! Summer Soulstice is a FREE, day-long family event in the Watson Gap Village at Blue Ridge Mountain. Proceeds from the event’s food and drink sales will go to support Hospitality House, a nonprofit agency in Boone that helps those in crisis. The event will feature a host of activities, entertainment, and adventures —all for a wonderful cause.

Come early (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) to enjoy some light refreshments and see the premier homes throughout this gorgeous mountain setting, including Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s newest phase, Lookout Ridge.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be live music from local bands, delicious food and drinks, bouncy houses and games for children and grandchildren and more! Brushy Mountain Powersports will be on hand to let you test drive new UTVs. See the new Lamborghini Urus SUV up close and learn more about this high-performance vehicle, compliments of Lamborghini Charlotte.

This is the only day the entire year that this beautiful, private mountain community opens up to the public – and you won’t want to miss it! Check out BRMCsoul.com for more information.