Summer Solstice Craft Festival
Log House Craft Gallery 200 Estill Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404
Courtesy Berea College Trace
Join us for the second annual Summer Solstice Craft Festival this summer. 🌞 The front lawn will be filled with vendors, and we will have kids’ activities, food trucks, free parking, music, and shuttle service.
Be sure to stop in Berea on June 7, 2025, and celebrate the Summer Solstice Craft Festival with us as the whole city will be a bustle of activities!
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family