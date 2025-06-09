× Expand Kanuga Summer Day Camps at Kanuga

Kanuga is thrilled to announce the return of its Summer Day Camps for rising first through sixth graders, with five weeklong sessions planned for June and July 2025, at its Bob Campbell Youth Campus. Registration is now open.

In the serene mountains of Western North Carolina, campers will find fun and adventure in action-packed sessions staffed by well-trained, compassionate adults who specialize in keeping young children safe, entertained and engaged. Kanuga’s wooded campus offers children the opportunity to play, explore, swim in mountain lakes, hike to scenic vistas, paddle canoes, create arts and crafts and so much more.

Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. $400–$460.

Day Camp A: June 9–13

Day Camp B: June 23–27

Day Camp C: July 7–11

Day Camp D: July 14–18

Day Camp E: July 21–25