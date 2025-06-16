Summer Conference: Loving Our Neighbors as Ourselves

to

Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina

Nourish your body, mind, and soul by experiencing a variety of offerings to bring balance and peace to your life during these times. Ample free time allows participants to nap, hike around the lake, journal, or explore Kanuga. Led by Chantal McKinney, a life-long seeker of the Divine. She is a writer, speaker, entrepreneur, coach, consultant, practitioner of community development, and former church planter who walks among the two worlds of faith and spirituality.

Info

Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina
Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Summer Conference: Loving Our Neighbors as Ourselves - 2025-06-16 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Conference: Loving Our Neighbors as Ourselves - 2025-06-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Conference: Loving Our Neighbors as Ourselves - 2025-06-16 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Conference: Loving Our Neighbors as Ourselves - 2025-06-16 00:00:00 ical