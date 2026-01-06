Summer Camp Essay Contest

× Expand VirginiaSummerCamp.com VirginiaSummerCamp.com logo

Share Your Camp Story — Win Prizes & Be Featured!

Why We’re Collecting Camp Stories

Summer camp memories stay with us—long after the backpacks are unpacked and the tents are folded away. A first night away from home. A friendship formed on a trail. A moment of confidence that changed everything.

At VirginiaSummerCamp.com, we believe these stories matter. This annual essay and story contest invites youth and adults to share real camp experiences that celebrate growth, connection, and the magic of summer.

Selected stories will be published and shared with families across Virginia to inspire future campers.

This is your chance to see your work published on VirginiaSummerCamp.com and win great prizes from our outdoor partners, including a Family 4-Pack of Massanutten Resort passes for year-round adventure, a Shenandoah River tubing trip, or a day on bikes at Sandy River Adventure.

Who Can Enter the VirginiaSummerCamp.com Essay Contest 2026

We welcome submissions from Virginia residents:

Youth writers (grades 9-12)

Adults (parents, former campers, counselors, or camp alumni)

Stories may reflect experiences at day camps, overnight camps, specialty camps, or outdoor programs — in Virginia or beyond.

What to Write About

We’re seeking true, personal stories that capture the heart of the camp experience. Your essay might explore:

A challenge you overcame at camp

A moment that built confidence or independence

A friendship, mentor, or tradition that still matters

How camp helped shape who you are today

There is no single “right” story. Authenticity and reflection matter most. You don’t need to be a professional writer — we’re looking for real voices and meaningful memories.

Length & Style Guidelines

Maximum length: 700 words

First-person storytelling encouraged

Submissions must be original and unpublished

Submission Checklist

What to Include With Your Submission:

Full name

City and state

Age category (Youth or Adult)

For youth entries: parent or guardian name and email, school

Optional: one photo related to your camp experience (JPEG or PNG)

How to Submit

Email your essay to hello@virginiasummercamp.com

Subject line: Summer Camp Essay Contest

You may:

Paste your story directly into the email or

Include a link to a Google Doc

Prizes & Recognition

Selected writers will receive:

Publication on VirginiaSummerCamp.com

Feature in our parent email newsletter

Outdoor- or camp-inspired prizes

Recognition as part of our statewide summer camp storytelling project

Winning stories may also be shared across our social platforms.

How Entries Will Be Judged

Entries will be evaluated based on:

Authenticity and personal voice

Creativity and storytelling strength

Emotional impact and reflection

Connection to the camp experience

Our goal is to highlight stories that feel genuine, thoughtful, and memorable.

Important Dates

Submission Deadline: February 1, 2026

Winners Announced: March 2026

Stories Published: Spring 2026

Rights & Use

How Stories May Be Used

By submitting, you grant VirginiaSummerCamp.com permission to publish your story digitally with appropriate credit. We will never sell submissions or use them outside of our family-focused publications without permission.

Ready to Share Your Camp Story?

Your experience could help another family discover the joy of summer camp.

Submit your essay today:

hello@virginiasummercamp.com

Subject: Summer Camp Essay Contest

Why We’re Doing This

Camp experiences help kids grow in confidence, independence, creativity, and connection to nature and community. By sharing stories from our camp community, we hope to inspire more families across Virginia to explore enriching summer programs that help children thrive.