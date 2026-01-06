Summer Camp Essay Contest
Virtual Online Roanoke, Virginia
Share Your Camp Story — Win Prizes & Be Featured!
Why We’re Collecting Camp Stories
Summer camp memories stay with us—long after the backpacks are unpacked and the tents are folded away. A first night away from home. A friendship formed on a trail. A moment of confidence that changed everything.
At VirginiaSummerCamp.com, we believe these stories matter. This annual essay and story contest invites youth and adults to share real camp experiences that celebrate growth, connection, and the magic of summer.
Selected stories will be published and shared with families across Virginia to inspire future campers.
This is your chance to see your work published on VirginiaSummerCamp.com and win great prizes from our outdoor partners, including a Family 4-Pack of Massanutten Resort passes for year-round adventure, a Shenandoah River tubing trip, or a day on bikes at Sandy River Adventure.
Who Can Enter the VirginiaSummerCamp.com Essay Contest 2026
We welcome submissions from Virginia residents:
Youth writers (grades 9-12)
Adults (parents, former campers, counselors, or camp alumni)
Stories may reflect experiences at day camps, overnight camps, specialty camps, or outdoor programs — in Virginia or beyond.
What to Write About
We’re seeking true, personal stories that capture the heart of the camp experience. Your essay might explore:
A challenge you overcame at camp
A moment that built confidence or independence
A friendship, mentor, or tradition that still matters
How camp helped shape who you are today
There is no single “right” story. Authenticity and reflection matter most. You don’t need to be a professional writer — we’re looking for real voices and meaningful memories.
Length & Style Guidelines
Maximum length: 700 words
First-person storytelling encouraged
Submissions must be original and unpublished
Submission Checklist
What to Include With Your Submission:
Full name
City and state
Age category (Youth or Adult)
For youth entries: parent or guardian name and email, school
Optional: one photo related to your camp experience (JPEG or PNG)
How to Submit
Email your essay to hello@virginiasummercamp.com
Subject line: Summer Camp Essay Contest
You may:
Paste your story directly into the email or
Include a link to a Google Doc
Prizes & Recognition
Selected writers will receive:
Publication on VirginiaSummerCamp.com
Feature in our parent email newsletter
Outdoor- or camp-inspired prizes
Recognition as part of our statewide summer camp storytelling project
Winning stories may also be shared across our social platforms.
How Entries Will Be Judged
Entries will be evaluated based on:
Authenticity and personal voice
Creativity and storytelling strength
Emotional impact and reflection
Connection to the camp experience
Our goal is to highlight stories that feel genuine, thoughtful, and memorable.
Important Dates
Submission Deadline: February 1, 2026
Winners Announced: March 2026
Stories Published: Spring 2026
Rights & Use
How Stories May Be Used
By submitting, you grant VirginiaSummerCamp.com permission to publish your story digitally with appropriate credit. We will never sell submissions or use them outside of our family-focused publications without permission.
Ready to Share Your Camp Story?
Your experience could help another family discover the joy of summer camp.
Submit your essay today:
Why We’re Doing This
Camp experiences help kids grow in confidence, independence, creativity, and connection to nature and community. By sharing stories from our camp community, we hope to inspire more families across Virginia to explore enriching summer programs that help children thrive.