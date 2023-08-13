Summer Breeze Festival

× Expand Rockbridge Vineyard

Help us celebrate our 29th annual festival with wine, beer, music, food, and vendors. Wine will be sold by the glass or bottle only. Beer will be sold by pint or flight. We recommend bringing lawn chairs and popup tents, or blankets. Admission is $10/person, $5/person for current wine club members. Proceeds are used to help benefit the the Augusta Regional SPCA. Admission for children is an item for the SPCA. These can be canned or bagged food for dogs and cats, litter, blankets or towels. Current Wine club members will get a complementary glass of wine with their admission price.

Music by Jimmy O!! 12 pm to 3 pm. For over 40 years, Virginia entertainment icon “Jimmy O” has had a mission. His motto, Preserve Endangered Music, says it all. Hear the greatest, the frequently unexpected, and always, the most loved classic music from the 50s to the 90s soulfully and compellingly interpreted by the unique voice and guitar of Jimmy Overton. No two shows are ever alike! The Washington Post calls Jimmy O: “A thoroughly entertaining pop music history lesson…” Don’t Miss!

The Ruckus will play 3:30 to 6.

The Ruckus Bluegrass Band performs a mixture of traditional and contemporary bluegrass, steeped in the mountain tradition but bringing a modern flair to their music. Will Lee on banjo and vocals, Timmy Martin on mandolin and vocals, Jeff Downey on guitar and vocals, and Ruth Huffman on bass fiddle and vocals.

Food Truck is Island Wheels, a Caribbean Fusion Truck.