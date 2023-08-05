Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Summer blooms

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area.

Curious about the flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows' fields during the summer heat? Join Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay on a Botany and Bloom Series adventure, and discover the beauty and diversity of summer blooms. Begin in the park's Carriage Barn with an informative presentation on summer-blooming flowers, their associated pollinators, tips and tricks for their identification, and more. Following the presentation, join an approximate 3-mile guided hike through the park's flower-filled meadows, culminating at the Piedmont Environmental Council's Memorial Overlook, a hot spot for a diversity of summer blooms. Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress appropriately and wear sturdy shoes.

$10/car parking fee.