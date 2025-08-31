Come join us for SugarFest for a weekend of winter fun at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, December 12-14, 2025!

Try out the latest ski and snowboard equipment from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line – just about every manufacturer displayed in store showrooms! Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am till 3:30 pm.

Food, drinks and dancing to live music by Classic Highway. 3:00 – 5:00pm, Saturday.

Fireworks presented by the Village of Sugar Mountain. 5:45pm, Saturday.

Lots of food and drink to fill you up and enjoy!