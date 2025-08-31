SugarFest

to

Sugar Mountain Resort 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604

Come join us for SugarFest for a weekend of winter fun at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, December 12-14, 2025!

Try out the latest ski and snowboard equipment from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line – just about every manufacturer displayed in store showrooms! Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am till 3:30 pm.

Food, drinks and dancing to live music by Classic Highway. 3:00 – 5:00pm, Saturday.

Fireworks presented by the Village of Sugar Mountain. 5:45pm, Saturday.

Lots of food and drink to fill you up and enjoy!

  • Hot Chocolate & Whipped Cream bar: Saturday & Sunday.
  • Soup Safari: 11:00am, Saturday.
  • BBQ and Sweet Tea Lunch & Dinner: 11:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday & Sunday.

Info

Sugar Mountain Resort 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
828-898-4521
to
Google Calendar - SugarFest - 2025-12-12 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SugarFest - 2025-12-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SugarFest - 2025-12-12 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SugarFest - 2025-12-12 00:00:00 ical